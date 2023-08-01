Woke-busting app reveals brands' political views, helps shoppers 'match your values': Veebs CEO

If you want to make sure your money goes towards a brand that aligns with your values, it might be worth downloading Veebs.

"You just got to know where to look for it… There's actually plenty left to buy if you have a tool that allows you to look at what the companies are really doing," Veebs app co-founder and CEO Chris Rhodes said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

The shopping app – which launched in July – lets grocery shoppers scan a product’s barcode to reveal the production company’s "V Score," which is a rating from 0 to 100 calculated on political alignment and "America-first" initiatives.

"The rating is based on whatever values pack you choose, or you can choose several," Rhodes explained. "And you go into the store, you scan the product and a rating comes back to you for whatever your values happen to be."

ANTI-WOKE MARKETPLACE PUBLICSQ. TO BEGIN TRADING ON N.Y.S.E.

Veebs will return with a rating of good, fair or poor, and give users the option to put the product in either a preferred or non-preferred list.

On their website, Veebs claims consumers have many reasons to consider switching brands today, like quality, affordability, performance, and customer service. By asking what companies "stand for," the app reportedly helps practice values-based shopping.

"If you're looking for an 'anti-woke' company, then you want the conservative score to be very high," the CEO pointed out.

Image 1 of 3

"You can look at that score of whatever product it is you are going to buy, if it has a low score, we'll offer you alternatives," he added, "and you can find companies and brands and parent companies that match your values a little more closely."

After launching its first marketing campaign, Veebs has a reported 50,000 downloads, according to its co-founder.

While the app is free to download, Rhodes clarified that the scanning tool requires a $0.99 per month subscription.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"If we want to stay independent, if we want to stay with our information being updated on a continuous basis, we need to be an independent company that makes money," the CEO said.

"It's like the old saying: if you aren't paying for the product, you are the product," he continued. "So we do require the scoring to be a subscription."