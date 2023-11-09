US cowboys travel to Israel to help farmers harvest their crops: They have a God-given 'right' to this land

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a group of American cowboys traveled to Israel in an act of goodwill to help farmers harvest their crops.

Montana cowboy John Plocher joined "Varney & Co." live from Israel to discuss his heroic trip, detailing the extensive efforts his group has made to help the community regain a sense of normalcy.

Plocher traveled to Israel with three Montanans and one cowboy from Arkansas through an evangelical Christian volunteer-based operation called HaYovel.

"Well, what we're doing is we're out here in Judea and Samaria," Plocher explained. "What they're doing is they're supporting the farmers and the Jewish communities out here in Judea and Samaria. They're bringing things, essential supplies needed for the communities around here so that what happened on the attack here recently doesn't happen out here."

"They're bringing in bulletproof vests, night vision goggles, security drones, stuff to keep these communities safe. So what we're doing is, we're distributing supplies. We're working on a warehouse here on base. We've been out in the communities helping with just regular tasks, just stuff where they're – all the men have been called up for the draft. So, we've been working on some of the farms around here and stuff like that."

FOX Business' Stuart Varney joked that the cowboys would "stick out like a sore thumb" in Israel, a sentiment that rang true according to Plocher, who said they had been stopped and asked to take pictures with locals multiple times.

Varney asked the guest what kind of techniques the cowboys have been teaching the Israelis.

"Teaching them? Oh, I think they're teaching me," Plocher laughed. "The people of Israel live. They are here in the land, it's their land. And I'm just excited to be here and support and work with them," he continued.

During the interview, Plocher noted that he nor anyone in his group are Jewish. He explained that he is a "Bible believer," and his faith was a driving force behind his trip to Israel.

"I'm a Bible believer. I believe in the whole Bible and I believe in God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. And yeah, we believe that this land was given to the Jewish people by God. And they have a right to this land," Plocher concluded.