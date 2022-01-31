DiGiorno launches free pizza contest for the big game

It’s not delivery, it’s free pizza during the Super Bowl.

While chicken wings may be considered the most popular snack at Super Bowl parties, it’s still a big day for pizza. While many people are likely planning on having pizza delivered, one pizza maker (who has a very prominent anti-delivery stance) will be giving fans another option.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

DiGiorno will be offering free pizzas during the Super Bowl, as long as certain conditions are met. Fans can enter to win the free pizza on the DiGiorno website from Feb. 6 through Feb. 13.

The contest is based on the concept of pi, which is numerically represented as 3.14.

TGI FRIDAYS OFFERING FREE APPS TO DELIVERY DRIVERS TO SAY ‘THANKS’

If the score of the game is 3 to 14 (or 14 -3) at any point, DiGiorno will provide coupons for free pizza to fans who enter the contest. The coupon assures that the fans will have to go to a store to get the DiGiorno pizza, which is good because the only other option would be to deliver the free DiGiornos directly to their homes.

If there’s one thing DiGiorno won’t do, it’s deliver pizza.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Also, one fan will have the opportunity to win free pizza for the 2022 football season. This will happen if one of the following scenarios occurs: a player finishes the game with 414 passing yards, there are more than 3.14 turnovers or any of the scoring drives takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds.

If any of those situations occur, DiGiorno will choose one fan to win free pizza for the season.