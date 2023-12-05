Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas opens first casino in 2 years on $780 million property catering more to locals than tourists

Durango Casino & Resort is located several miles outside the Las Vegas Strip

For the first time in two years, a new casino has opened in Las Vegas, but it may not be where you'd expect. 

The Venetian, Caesars Palace and the Bellagio are just a few of the many resorts that line the Las Vegas Strip. 

Durango Casino & Resort, the newest addition to Sin City, won't be joining them.

Durango is located several miles away. Its location makes it more of a hot spot for locals rather than tourists visiting the city. It is the first casino to open in Las Vegas since Resorts World, a $4.3 billion project that opened on the strip in 2021. 

Durango Casino in Las Vegas

Durango Casino & Resort offers table games, slots, restaurants and a hotel for guests.  (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP / AP Newsroom)

The new casino opened Dec. 5 and sits on land last occupied by Station Casinos in 2000. 

Durango is a 15-story building with a hotel featuring 200 rooms and suites for guests. The $780 million property has plenty for guests to explore during their stay. 

There are 2,200 slot machines in the casino and over 60 table games, according to Durango's website.

A view of the Las Vegas strip

Many of Las Vegas' popular hotels are located along the Strip, a destination typically filled with tourists.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Beyond the bustling casino, there are more relaxing areas for guests to enjoy, like Bel-Aire Backyard, where a pool surrounded by chairs, cabanas and daybeds can be found. 

Visitors can find six different dining locations at the casino. Eat Your Heart Out Food Hall is home to a number of places for a quick bite. For a more formal experience, there's Nicco's, a steakhouse, and Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant. Summer House, Bel-Aire Lounge and The George, a sports bar with an upscale atmosphere, are other options.

Durango won't keep its title as the newest casino in Vegas for long. Fontainebleau is scheduled to open around the corner Dec. 13.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The newest resort to open on the strip is Fontainebleau, with a Dec. 13 grand opening scheduled.  (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Construction on the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau project began in 2007.

The newest addition to the strip is 67 stories and has 3,600 hotel rooms and suites, several different restaurants and bars, plus a concert venue Post Malone will be headlining New Year's Eve.