Lady Gaga will headline AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami

Lady Gaga will be returning to the Super Bowl stage, but this time it’ll be on the eve of football’s biggest night.

The 33-year-old pop singer will be headlining the 10th annual AT&T TV Super Saturday Night celebration on Feb. 1, 2020, according to a company press release distributed on Wednesday.

The concert is set to take place within the Meridian at Island Gardens, a custom 65,000-square-foot, multi-level entertainment center that’s tailored for large events such as this.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl,” said Lady Gaga in the release’s statement, which ultimately referred to the starlet's performance at the Super Bowl LI halftime show in 2017.

Lady Gaga also sang the national anthem a year prior at Super Bowl 50.

“[I] am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night,” Lady Gaga continued.

AT&T’s senior vice president – advertising and creative services, Valerie Vargas, mirrored Lady Gaga’s excitement about the announcement.

“Year after year, in cities all across the country, we’ve built specially-curated venues from the ground up to provide both our mega-star performers and their adoring fans a one-night-only concert experience they will not forget. And this year will be no different.”

Vargas added, “In Miami, we’re going to go big and bold - two words synonymous with Lady Gaga. Over the course of her career, she has undoubtedly delivered the most epic performances that have defined a generation.”

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night started in 2011 and was previously named DIRECTV Super Saturday Night. The event has featured high-profile performers like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters and Run The Jewels.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on AT&T’s website. The performance will also be livestreamed on Twitter for anyone who can’t make it to the event.