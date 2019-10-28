Expand / Collapse search
Hotel maid hopes to cash in on couture Lady Gaga gown

The Golden Globes dress was left behind by the singer only to spend months in the hotel's lost & found, but was reported missing just days ago

By FOXBusiness
Lady Gaga's mom Cynthia Germanotta on the Born This Way Foundation

A loaner couture Valentino gown that Lady Gaga wore to her award-winning night at the Golden Globes — and apparently left behind in her hotel room — is up for auction after the dress was discovered by a housekeeper tasked with cleaning the superstar's hotel room, but the item, which should have been returned, was reported missing by the designer's company just days ago, according to officials and reports.

The auction is  – with a minimum bid of $8,000 – is set to close on Oct. 31.

A law enforcement source told TMZ a representative for from Valentino reported the dress missing to the Beverly Hills police on Friday, though a spokesperson for the auction house that's listing that dress said they had not yet been contacted by any authorities.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, wore the Valentino Haute Couture gown to the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, where she took home an award for her role in “A Star Is Born.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awardsat The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

But it seems Gaga and her team of reps and stylists left the dress behind, so said a hotel housekeeping employee who was in charge of cleaning the room.

The woman, 24-year hotel employee Sara Corea, turned the gown over to lost and found, she said according to a letter of authenticity.

“I’m always present working on the Golden Globes events on January every year,” according to the letter. “The Artist (singer) ‘Lady Gaga’ left me this dress that she used for the day of the awards … After the time legally held by lost and found they gave it to me as a gift from her and today I want to auction the dress.”

The letter of authenticity provided to the auction house by Beverly Hilton Hotel employee Sara Corea (Nate D. Sanders Auctions)

On Sept. 3, after no one came for the dress, Corea claimed the hotel allowed her to keep it. A representative for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"The cleaning lady, when she found it, she turned it into the Beverly Hilton lost and found. They held onto it for over 8 months and then, per their policy, it was given to her after no one claimed it," said Nate D. Sanders Auctions spokesperson Laura Kirk when reached by FOX Business on Monday.  “It is unusual. We’ve never had a situation quite like this, but with everything we get, we vet it pretty thoroughly."

In an emailed statement to FOX Business, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hilton Hotel said they are still conducting an internal investigation, but "have no reason to believe the item was stolen."

The representative added: "We are working with all parties to retrieve the item and have it returned to its rightful owner as soon as possible."

The periwinkle blue dress was designed custom for Gaga by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the auction house states on its website.

Lady Gaga wore this Valentino Haute Couture gown to the 2019 Golden Globe awards. ((Nate D. Sanders Auctions))

In addition to the many images that were shared on the webpage, Nate D. Sanders also included the letter of authenticity provided by Corea, as well as the lost and found ticket from the hotel.

Lost and found receipt for the Valentino Haute Couture gown worn by Lady Gaga (Nate D. Sanders Auctions)

The auction house also contacted Valentino to ensure it was not illegally obtained, and so far has not learned of any reason to believe the dress is considered stolen, the spokesperson said. A representative for Valentino could not be reached for comment.

Lady Gaga won an award in the Valentino dress for Best Original Song in a motion picture from her smash hit with Bradley Cooper "A Star is Born."

"A Star is Born" went on to earn a reported $434.9 million dollars worldwide.