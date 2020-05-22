Kylie Jenner releases skin care products in Europe with Coty Inc., Douglas

Kylie Jenner’s skin care line is now available in Europe.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, beauty company Coty Inc. announced that customers in Europe can buy Kylie Skin at more than 2,000 Douglas beauty retail stores in 25 countries.

Six products will be available, according to a press release from Coty: a face wash, a face scrub, a moisturizer, an eye cream, a toner and a serum.

WHO IS KYLIE JENNER?

Jenner launched her skin care line a year ago, the press release said.

"I am so excited to be celebrating Kylie Skin's first birthday by launching in Europe, at Douglas,” Jenner said in a statement. “The creation of my skincare line was an incredible process for me, from designing the packaging to developing and perfecting the formulas that are now a part of my day to day skincare routine.”

HOW DID KYLIE JENNER BECOME A BILLIONAIRE?

“So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Europe, and I’m so happy that they’ll now be able to make my favorite products a part of their daily lives, too,” she added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In November, Jenner sold a controlling stake in her cosmetics company to Coty for $600 million.

As part of the deal, her company was rebranded from Kylie Cosmetics to Kylie Beauty. The company is primarily known for its lip liners and lipsticks.

Jenner, 22, is the youngest self-made billionaire and is worth an estimated $1 billion, according to Forbes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COTY COTY INC. 3.75 +0.42 +12.61%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS