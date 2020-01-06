Krispy Kreme launches new menu item for dieters

Here’s one way to incorporate doughnuts into your New Year’s diet.

Krispy Kreme rolled out bite-sized versions of its beloved original glazed doughnuts so eaters can indulge a little without feeling guilty, the company announced Monday.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is adding Mini Doughnuts, all under 100 calories, as a permanent menu item. The sweet morsels come in four flavors: original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry iced with sprinkles.

The intention, the company says, is to help dieters stay on track with their New Year’s resolutions without feeling guilty about treating themselves.

The weight loss and diet market is worth more than $72 billion. And as more consumers prioritize health and wellness for the New Year, food companies are catering to 2020 health resolutions with products that fit in.

Krispy Kreme is hardly the first sweets company to make bite-sized versions of an indulgent dessert. Baked By Melissa launched in 2009 with mini versions of cupcakes around 50 calories each. The chain has expanded with nationwide shipping and launched vegan versions of its desserts last year. And New York City-based bagel shop Bantam Bagels got its start selling tiny bagels stuffed with flavored cream cheese and eggs. The concept was such a hit, it sold for $34 million after its husband-and-wife team of owners appeared on Shark Tank and secured an investment from entrepreneur Lori Greiner.

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January," Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it.”

The doughnut giant is hosting a doughnut happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. every Monday in January for eaters to get a free mini doughnut of their choice.

