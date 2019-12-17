Chick-fil-A every day? California man decides to 'Eat mor Chikin' for charity

A San Diego man has been eating Chick-fil-A every day for months now.

"A lot of people have been asking me, why did I do this?" Mark Mendenhall told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

He said there were three main reasons he decided to eat Chick-fil-A for 114 consecutive days (except Sundays, obviously). The first reason was he heard about Joey Smith from Atlanta who ate at Chick-fil-A for 100 consecutive days.

"I read that article, and I thought, you know, I eat here two to three times a week already, I could totally do that," Mendenhall said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast." "That's a great idea."

He said he did it to "unite the community."

"We know there's bad news in the world today, and so, I thought of having something fun for our community to do," Mendenhall said.

Secondly, he decided to turn his efforts into a fundraiser for the Poway Unified School District which adopts a family in need during the holiday season.

Third, but certainly not least, Mendenhall said he did it because he "truly loves Chick-fil-A."

"It's not just about the food, though," Mendenhall said. "It's about the people. They hire incredible people."

He may be a bit biased though, as two of his three children work there, he said.

Mendenhall said he didn't mind skipping Sundays since he normally spends time at church and with his family that day, anyway.

"So, Chick-fil-A was the perfect pick to do this challenge because I never had to go on Sundays," Mendenhall said. "So it worked out perfect for me and my family."

His wife was his "biggest supporter," Mendenhall said.

"She probably went with me about 80 percent of the time," Mendenhall said. "But she also knew that we had to end this at some point."

Throughout all of this adventure, he said he didn't gain a pound.

"I threw in some salads and some fruit and some yogurt," Mendenhall said. "And so, it's all about eating wisely."

