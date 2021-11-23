Kraft Heinz recalls some Kool-Aid, lemonade powdered beverages that may contain pieces of metal or glass

Kraft Heinz is recalling multiple powdered beverages that may contain pieces of metal or glass, according to a recall notice posted by federal health officials.

Certain Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and "limited" Kool-Aid powdered beverages with "Best When Used By" dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, may have "very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Now, Kraft Heinz, which discovered a problem during a review at the manufacturing facility, "is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation," according to the recall notice.

"Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards," the company said in a statement.

The recall was posted to the FDA's website weeks after Costco alerted customers that certain Kool-Aid mix batches were being recalled due to fears that they may contain foreign materials.

No other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are being recalled, including other "sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or powdered beverages," according to the recall.

Customers are urged to return or throw out the affected product.