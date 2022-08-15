King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns

Expand / Collapse search
King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. 

The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

"While no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety," King’s Hawaiian recall notice read.

Consumers with the recalled products are told to dispose of the product. 

Last week, Lyons expanded its recall to over 80 drink products due to ongoing concerns over possible microbial contamination.  

Lyons Magnus – the maker of coffee and nutritional drinks including Stumptown and Oatly – originally issued the recall for dozens of products because they may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to a separate notice posted by federal health officials. 

King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). )

Although Cronobacter sakazakii infections are rare, "vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection," according to the notice. Symptoms could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.   

Clostridium botulinum, which could cause a severe form of food poisoning, wasn't detected in the products, however, the company said people shouldn't consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

After eating food that contains the toxin, people can experience double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness, according to the notice. 

People poisoned with botulism can also experience "respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided," the notice continued. 