Product Recalls

Over 50 drink products, including protein shakes, recalled due to contamination concerns

Lyon Magnus is recalling dozens of nutritional and beverage products

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 1

Food and beverage company Lyon Magnus has issued voluntary recalls on 53 of its drink products, citing concerns over possible microbial contamination.

The Fresno, California-based manufacturer said in a press release that it was recalling the dozens of products due to the potential risk that they could contain Cronobacter sakazakii after an analysis showed that "the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications."

Cronobacter sakazakii is an organism that, when consumed, can cause illness – particularly in immunocompromised individuals. Common symptoms of the microbial infection include fever and vomiting.

Among the recalled products are Oatly Oat Milk – Barista Edition, Imperial nutritional drinks and thickened dairy milk, and an array of protein shakes including several varieties of Premier Protein, Aloha, MRE, Pirq and Glucerna brands.

Oatly

Oatly brand oat milk – Barista Edition has been recalled due to contamination concerns. (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The full list of the recalled Lyon Magnus products can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.