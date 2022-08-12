Oatly, Stumptown maker Lyons Magnus adds over 30 products to ongoing recall

Lyons Magnus – the maker of coffee and nutritional drinks including Stumptown and Oatly – has added nearly 40 drink products to its recall due to ongoing concerns over possible microbial contamination.

The food and beverage company's recall list expanded to more than 89 products this week, including PediaSure and Ensure drinks, because they may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to an updated notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company first issued a recall for 53 of its products in late July after an analysis showed that "the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications."

The recall includes Oatly oat milk products, several Stumptown cold brew coffee drinks, nutritional drinks such as PediaSure Harvest and Ensure Harvest, and protein shakes including several varieties of Premier Protein, Aloha, MRE, Pirq and Glucerna brands.

Although Cronobacter sakazakii infections are rare, "vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection," according to the notice. Symptoms could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Clostridium botulinum, which could cause a severe form of food poisoning, wasn't detected in the products, however, the company said people shouldn't consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

After eating food that contains the toxin, people can experience double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness, according to the notice.

Consumers poisoned with botulism can also experience "respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided," the notice continued.