Kim Kardashian West may launch her own home goods line: report

Kim Kardashian West is a reality star, television producer, makeup mogul, criminal justice reform advocate -- and quite possibly the next boss of her own home goods line.

Continue Reading Below

Fox Business confirmed that an attorney filed documents through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 26 for a home goods line named "KKW Home."

According to the documents, first reported by TMZ, KKW Home would feature "gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishings and accessories," and more.

KANYE WEST CONVINCES FORBES HE'S A BILLIONAIRE

It's unclear if Kardashian is behind the application, although it would make sense considering she already runs a makeup brand named KKW Beauty. The attorney who filed the trademark documents did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

Kardashian is also the founder of the popular shapewear line named SKIMS, which the reality star often models for her Instagram account.

She recently hired Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis, as one of the models for the newest set of designs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kardashian's fans likely know that her husband, Kanye West, has a few brands of his own. The rapper-turned-presidential-hopeful is the founder of the sneaker brand Yeezy and most recently announced a partnership with Gap.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS