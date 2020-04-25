Kanye West convinces Forbes he's a billionaire

Kanye West has convinced Forbes that he's a billionaire.

The rapper provided paperwork to Forbes magazine on Friday proving his net worth is now more than $1 billion, the outlet reported Friday, noting that it didn't concur with his claim of a $3 billion fortune. It's just four years after he revealed in a series of deleted tweets that he was $50 million in debt.

West appeared on the cover of Forbes in August, when the magazine reported that his footwear brand, Yeezy, reached about $1.3 billion in sales last year. The company has seen incredible success, rivaling sneaker brands like Nike's Air Jordans, in just several years, Forbes said, prompting the outlet to call West's business achievement "one of the great retail stories of the century."

News of his new billionaire status came in a follow-up article after the rapper gave Forbes a hard time about not calling him a "billionaire" in the August feature, even though the outlet said he initially didn't provide sufficient documentation.

When Forbes released its billionaires list sans West earlier in April, the rapper texted a contact at the outlet saying the publication was "toying" with him.

"You know what you’re doing," West texted. "You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name."

He also sent a text saying Forbes was "part of a group of media" trying to sabotage his narrative because of his race, according to the outlet, before finally providing the magazine with sufficient documentation to support some of his claims.

Forbes said the documents show that the $3 billion value West cites is "based on the idea that the business is infinitely portable. It’s not." The rapper owns 100 percent of the Yeezy brand, but Adidas produces and distributes the shoes, according to the magazine.

West's sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner — half-sister to wife Kim Kardashian — did make the list as one of the world's youngest billionaires. Jenner received the title on Forbes' 2019 and 2020 World's Youngest Billionaires lists after her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, took off around 2018.

