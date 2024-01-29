KFC launches new Smash'd Potato Bowls for $3.49: 'Unique twist'

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is offering a new dish that "makes potatoes the star" starting on Monday, the company announced.

The Louisville-based fast food chain is pricing its new Smash'd Potato Bowls at $3.49 at most locations starting this week. KFC noted in a press release that prices in Hawaii, Alaska and on third-party delivery apps will likely be higher.

KFC says that the dish is "filled to the brim with all your comfort food favorites." It includes French fries, mashed potatoes, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese and cheese sauce.

"Nothing beats mashed potatoes, except mashed potatoes topped with crispy Secret Recipe Fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and a three-cheese blend," KFC said in a press release. "What could be better than all your favorite flavors smashed together for only $3.49?"

"Adding five KFC's hand-breaded, fan-favorite chicken nuggets for only $2 more," the statement added.

KFC U.S. chief marketing officer Nick Chavez said in a press release that the dish is a "unique twist."

"Now you can smash your hunger with our new Smash'd Potato Bowls, which take comfort to an 11 with a unique twist on all your favorite KFC flavors smashed together," Chavez said in a statement. "If you like our Famous Bowls, you're going to love this new bowl."

"At just $3.49, it's a comforting meal deal. Are you ready to smash it?"

The company also announced the release of its $20 Taste of KFC meal on Monday. The combo includes six pieces of chicken and four sides ranging from mashed potatoes, cole slaw, corn, macaroni and cheese or biscuits.

KFC opened in Louisville in 1952. There are around 29,000 different KFC locations in roughly 150 different countries and territories.