KFC taking fried chicken and doughnuts nationwide — here’s all the ways you can eat them

Another new fast-food creation is going national, and there are more ways than one to try it.

KFC, valued at $8.5 billion, according to Forbes, announced it will make its Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts meal available across the country after a successful pilot test last fall.

The dish is the “newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” KFC U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement. “But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that’s glazed-to-order and served hot can stand next to our fried chicken.”

The meal, initially tested in select Virginia and Pittsburgh restaurants, will be available as a crispy sandwich filet sandwiched in between two glazed doughnuts, or as a basket of either bone-in chicken or tenders, complemented with one or two doughnuts, depending on the size.

KFC plans to launch the dish Feb. 24 and it will be available through March 16 or while supplies last. The prices will range from $5.49 to $7.99, according to the company.

The new item comes as KFC is embroiled in an increasingly competitive fast-food war. Big brands like Popeyes, Burger King and McDonald’s have all recently released new items.

KFC, however, is one of the few chains cooking up non-edible items, too.

The chain recently announced its limited-time KFC X Crocs Bucket Clogs, a pair of shoes decked out in fried chicken print that comes with removable chicken-scented Jibbitz charms.

KFC parent company Yum! Brands reported in its 2018 annual report that its worldwide system sales growth of 5 percent was led by a 6 percent increase at KFC.

