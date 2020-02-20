Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

KFC taking fried chicken and doughnuts nationwide — here’s all the ways you can eat them

It's up against dishes from Popeyes and other fast-food giants

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: KFC is rolling out its Kentucky Fried Chicken &amp; Donuts sandwich nationwide; American named airline most likely to mishandle customer baggage in 2019 according to the Department of Transportation.video

Viral KFC item going national; worst airline for baggage

Fox Business Briefs: KFC is rolling out its Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts sandwich nationwide; American named airline most likely to mishandle customer baggage in 2019 according to the Department of Transportation.

Another new fast-food creation is going national, and there are more ways than one to try it.

Continue Reading Below

KFC, valued at $8.5 billion, according to Forbes, announced it will make its Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts meal available across the country after a successful pilot test last fall.

The dish is the “newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” KFC U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement. “But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that’s glazed-to-order and served hot can stand next to our fried chicken.”

The meal, initially tested in select Virginia and Pittsburgh restaurants, will be available as a crispy sandwich filet sandwiched in between two glazed doughnuts, or as a basket of either bone-in chicken or tenders, complemented with one or two doughnuts, depending on the size.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
YUMYUM! BRANDS103.95-1.24-1.17%

KFC plans to launch the dish Feb. 24 and it will be available through March 16 or while supplies last. The prices will range from $5.49 to $7.99, according to the company.

KFC COOKS UP THEMED CROCS IN CHICKEN SANDWICH WARS

The new item comes as KFC is embroiled in an increasingly competitive fast-food war. Big brands like Popeyes, Burger King and McDonald’s have all recently released new items.

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on KFC's new donut and fried chicken sandwich.Video

KFC, however, is one of the few chains cooking up non-edible items, too.

WENDY'S TROLLS BURGER KING FRENCH FRIES SANDWICH

The chain recently announced its limited-time KFC X Crocs Bucket Clogs, a pair of shoes decked out in fried chicken print that comes with removable chicken-scented Jibbitz charms.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

KFC parent company Yum! Brands reported in its 2018 annual report that its worldwide system sales growth of 5 percent was led by a 6 percent increase at KFC.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS