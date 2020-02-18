Bojangles joins McDonald's, Arby's in 'surf war' with limited-time fish sandwich

Bojangles is taking a dive into the 2020 "surf wars," which has the country’s biggest fast-food chains pitted against each other over who has the best fish sandwich.

On Monday, the North Carolina-based company announced the limited-time return of its BojAngler fish sandwich in an effort to entice customers ahead of Lent, an annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter where Roman Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

“There are plenty of fish sandwiches in the sea, but this sandwich boasts what others cannot: that one-of-a-kind Bojangles’ flavor that leaves you craving more. Catch your best deal while supplies last,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles’ vice president of menu and culinary innovation.

This past weekend Arby’s took a swipe at McDonald's in a new campaign questioning which chain has the best fish sandwich. Arby's debuted limited-time offer for its Crispy Fish Sandwich and the Fish n’ Cheddar Sandwich directly compared the limited-time additions with the Golden Arches' version known as the Filet-O-Fish. So Bojangles opened a third front in the confrontation.

The limited-time menu additions also come amid a prolonged battle in the fast-food industry that briefly polarized the nation over the question of who had the best fried fowl on a bun. The fracas quickly became known as the chicken sandwich wars, which lead to increased social media attention and an uptick in sales for the chains who were going head to head.

.After Arby's threw the first punch, the great question of 2020 took off on Twitter, which means the battle is sure to get heated if more competitors decide to cash in on the publicity.

Bojangle's version features a flaky, Alaskan Pollock filet with Bojangles’ proprietary fry seasoning covered by a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce on a toasted, buttered bun.

It will be available a la carte and as a dinner platter. Prices may vary by location, the company says.

