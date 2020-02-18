Wendy's trolls Burger King french fries sandwich

Wendy's took a shot at rival Burger King on Twitter on Tuesday, making fun of the chain for putting french fries on a sandwich in New Zealand.

Continue Reading Below

"When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef," Wendy's tweeted.

The two fast-food companies have feuded on Twitter in the past as brands have become more savvy building excitement for their products on social media. Popeyes has racked up followers promoting its chicken sandwich and taking shots at rival Chick-fil-A.

WENDY'S EMPLOYEES FIRED AFTER TIKTOK VIDEO OF MAN BATHING IN SINK SURFACES

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S COMPANY 23.20 +0.29 +1.27% QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 66.44 -0.80 -1.19%

Wendy's continued to pile on Burger King after the initial tweet.

ARBY'S TAKES SWIPE AT MCDONALD'S WITH FISH SANDWICH CAMPAIGN

"Please tell me this is a joke," one user replied.

"Their whole restaurant is," the chain responded.

Reviewers in New Zealand were split on the sandwich idea, which is known there as a butty.

"Honestly, I thought this butty was kind of great," one reviewer said. "It had a good amount of mayo and sauce and a cross-section revealed an evenly distributed amount of chips."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I thought this would spoil my lunch but instead it spoiled my day," another said. "I can't believe I’m saying this, but it's not even worth $2."