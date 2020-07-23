KFC, Crocs to sell chicken-scented clogs

Fans of Kentucky Fried Chicken will soon be able to show their love for the fast-food chain with a pair of branded clogs from Crocs.

Continue Reading Below

KFC COOKS UP THEMED CROCS IN CHICKEN SANDWICH WARS

The limited-edition shoes, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog, come five months after the two companies partnered on a 4.5-inch platform “Bucket Clog” shoe that debuted during New York Fashion Week.

“Now, starting on July 28, Crocs and KFC fans will be able to purchase the not quite as tall, but equally as stylish Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog for $59.99 on Crocs.com,” a KFC spokesperson told FOX Business via email.

KFC FRIES HAVE REPLACED POTATO WEDGES NATIONWIDE

The striking and more wearable 1.5-inch Classic Crocs are designed to feel comfortable and look like KFC’s iconic red-and-white-striped chicken bucket. The toe box and heel strap feature a close-up fried chicken print while two chicken-scented and removable Jibbitz – shoe charm embellishments for Crocs – are included to dress up the clogs further.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 92.87 -0.75 -0.80% CROX CROCS INC. 35.96 -0.36 -0.99%

KFC TO TEST BEYOND FRIED CHICKEN AGAIN

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” KFC U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To advertise the shoes, Crocs is featuring a collaboration video that went along with a February magazine spread from PAPER, an independent fashion, art and pop culture news outlet. The avant-garde video shows South Korean Instagram star MeLoveMeAlot frying up the two versions of the KFC Crocs.

The 4.5-inch platform Bucket Clogs are not available for purchase at this time.

For every pair of the new Crocs sold, KFC will donate $3 to the KFC Foundation’s REACH Educational Grant Program, which helps the company fund scholarships for KFC employees at participating U.S. restaurants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS