KFC to test Beyond Fried Chicken again

KFC is giving its Beyond Fried Chicken a West Coast test run after limited offerings in the southeast proved popular.

KFC is making the plant-based recipe available in Southern California restaurants. Beyond Fried Chicken will be available at more than 50 select locations in Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles beginning July 20.

The fried chicken chain collaborated with Beyond Meat (BYND) to produce the meatless alternative in August of 2019, making KFC the first national chain to launch plant-based fried "chicken" in the U.S. in partnership with Beyond Meat.

KFC debuted the fried “chicken” in Atlanta for a day in the summer of 2019 for a small-scale rollout. After selling out in under 5 hours, the chain conducted a second limited-time trial in Nashville and Charlotte in February, which “received an overwhelmingly positive consumer response.”

“I’ve said it before: despite many imitations, the flavor of Kentucky Fried Chicken is one that has never been replicated, until Beyond Fried Chicken,” chief marketing officer at KFC U.S. Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement. “We know the east coast loved it, so we thought we’d give those on the west coast a chance to tell us what they think in an exclusive sneak peek.”

Home to Beyond Meat’s headquarters, Southern California is a fitting location for KFC to unleash an exclusive sneak peek of its faux fried chicken. This will also be the first time Beyond Fried Chicken has been available to west coast consumers, a KFC spokesperson.

"With this next phase of Beyond Fried Chicken, we are excited to be able to gauge additional customer reactions from an equally diverse market," KFC representative told FOX Business. We will continue to evaluate these results as we discuss potential future plans.

The limited edition menu item will also feature a side of KFC’s new Secret Recipe Fries in a two-fold effort to beta test future offerings.

The meal, available as a six- or 12-piece á la carte or as a combo, will include a medium drink and one of its traditional dipping sauces such as its Finger-Lickin' Good sauce, Nashville Hot and Buffalo sauces, among others.

