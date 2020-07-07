KFC fries have replaced potato wedges nationwide

Potato wedges at KFC are no more. Instead, customers will have to opt for the fried chicken chain’s new Secret Recipe Fries as a side if they’re craving the potato-based finger food.

KFC originally tested the fries last year, which it classifies as “crispier than your average fry,” according to its online menu. The fries are available in small or large sizes and can range between 230 and 930 calories.

The nationwide menu update has received mixed reviews from social media users with some who are in favor of the chain’s now removed potato wedges.

Online petitions calling for the return of potato wedges have been started on Change.org and similar websites.

KFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, a KFC spokesperson told the food and lifestyle new website Thrillist that the fries had tested “overwhelmingly positive” with consumers.

KFC’s other remaining sides include mashed potatoes with or without gravy, coleslaw, whole kernel corn, mac and cheese and its signature biscuits.

Major third-party food ordering apps such as Grubhub and Uber Eats are reflecting KFC’s new menu.