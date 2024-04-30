Kevin Hart, Ferrari, others enlisted by Airbnb in marketing tactic to boost demand

Airbnb is launching a new category of experiences hosted by major names in the entertainment and sports industry as part of a new marketing stunt aimed at attracting both a younger audience and international tourists.

Starting May 1, Airbnb's website will include category called Icons, where guests can apply to stay in 11 unique homes, many of which are paired with experiences, ranging from sleeping in an exact replica of Disney-Pixar's "UP house," spending the night in the Ferrari Museum, staying in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion or Prince’s "Purple Rain" house.

"It's an opportunity for us to really expose a lot more people, particularly younger people like Gen X, international travelers to the Airbnb brand," Tara Bunch, Airbnb Global Head of Operations, told FOX Business.

Bunch added that the company sees "a lot of opportunity to grow international[ly]."

After the first 11 experiences, the Icons category will have a range of experiences dropping on a regular basis. Most of the experiences released Wednesday are free. Those that aren't will cost under $100 per person, and there are no hidden cleaning or service fees tacked on, according to Bunch.

It's not meant to be profitable.

"Think of it as like a marketing investment," Bunch said. "It really is around awareness, reaching new audiences, brand building. So we treat it as more of a marketing investment."

Some offerings in the category include a stay combined with a specific experience, while others may not necessarily involve overnight accommodation.

For instance, you can apply to stay at the home featured in the Prince's film Purple Rain in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which was never open to the public until now, Airbnb said. Guests will be able to listen to special tracks from Prince's world in an exclusive studio session.

At the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, guests will be able to take a lap with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené. They will also be able to watch Emilia-Romagna’s premier race as a VIP.

With the Kevin Hart experience, guests will be able to join the comedian inside his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for an evening. Guests will have a tequila tasting and watch live stand-up.

At Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York, guests will be able to train like some of the X-Men "in the Danger Room."

The launch of this category comes after CEO Brian Chesky acknowledged last year that the company needed to address internal issues or in other words get its "house in order." Airbnb had been working to resolve a user concerns, including excessive cleaning fees and lengthy checkout instructions, in response to negative feedback.

"I told our team, we all agreed, we don't have permission to launch new things if people are complaining on social media, so we got to get our house in order," Chesky said during an Airbnb event in New York City in May 2023.

Over the past, Airbnb has been perfecting its core service. This includes launching private room stays, billed as a more affordable option than renting an entire home and could presumably attract younger more financially conscious travelers.

Wednesday, though, marks the first launch in which the company is expanding beyond its core offerings.

Here's how applying to Icons works:

A countdown will display the time until each Icon goes live, Airbnb said.

According to Bunch, guests will have to apply for such experiences. As part of the application, guests will have to answer questions about why the experience would be a great fit for them, Bunch explained.

In a nod to WIlly Wonka, the guests who are selected will receive a digital golden ticket.

More than 4,000 tickets will be available in 2024, according to Airbnb.