FOOD

5 keto-friendly chain restaurants in America

Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle and other restaurants offer meals that are friendly for keto diets

Start the year off by burning some carbs.

January 5 is National Keto Day, a holiday devoted to the popular diet based on cutting carbs. This results in the body going into ketosis, which causes it to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

While the diet is popular, there are still some aspects of it that can be hard on its followers. For example, eating out can be difficult since many restaurants serve carb heavy menus. Many fast-food joints, for example, are off the table since primarily serve fried foods.

Going out to eat isn’t impossible, however. Many popular restaurants still have plenty of keto-friendly menus. Here's some below. 

Red Lobster

Red Lobster sign

There are plenty of lobster, fish and shrimp options on Red Lobster's menu that work with a keto diet. (iStock)

Being a seafood based restaurant, Red Lobster has plenty of options for people looking to avoid carbs. While the chain does serve some fried options, there are plenty of fish, shrimp and lobster dishes that will please customers following the keto-diet. Unfortunately, Red Lobster’s popular cheddar biscuits don’t fit into a Keto plan.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse

Steak and vegetables are both low in carbs, so just avoid the bread at Outback. (iStock)

Similar to Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse’s focus on steak makes it a popular choice for keto. As long as customers avoid carb-heavy sides, like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, they shouldn’t have any problems finding dinner on the menu.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Fast Food Restaurant

Chick-fil-A customers can get grilled chicken versions of the chain's popular fried chicken items. (iStock / iStock)

In general, fried chicken is not going to fit onto a keto-diet plan. Chick-fil-A, however, serves plenty of grilled variations of its popular chicken meals. For example, fans of chicken nuggets will be pleased to find grilled chicken nuggets on the menu.

Chipotle

Chipotle's Burrito Loading Zone

A burrito bowl (without the rice) works with keto diets. (iStock)

Luckily, the best part of a burrito isn’t the tortilla. Chipotle’s burrito bowls are popular with keto-dieters, as long as they skip the rice and beans. Fortunately, the chain offers a keto-friendly version which adds more of its popular guacamole to the bowl.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings chain restaurant. Also known as B-Dubs, this dine-in establishment sells chicken wings and pub food

Some Buffalo Wild Wings are actually keto friendly, and there are several sauces that are low in carbs and sugar. (iStock)

Chicken wings, liked most other fried chicken options, don’t mix with keto. Buffalo Wild Wings, however, offers wings that have zero carbs and a variety of sauces that are both low in sugar and carbs, which is a rarity among chicken wing joints.