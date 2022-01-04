5 keto-friendly chain restaurants in America

Start the year off by burning some carbs.

January 5 is National Keto Day, a holiday devoted to the popular diet based on cutting carbs. This results in the body going into ketosis, which causes it to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

While the diet is popular, there are still some aspects of it that can be hard on its followers. For example, eating out can be difficult since many restaurants serve carb heavy menus. Many fast-food joints, for example, are off the table since primarily serve fried foods.

Going out to eat isn’t impossible, however. Many popular restaurants still have plenty of keto-friendly menus. Here's some below.

Red Lobster

Being a seafood based restaurant, Red Lobster has plenty of options for people looking to avoid carbs. While the chain does serve some fried options, there are plenty of fish, shrimp and lobster dishes that will please customers following the keto-diet. Unfortunately, Red Lobster’s popular cheddar biscuits don’t fit into a Keto plan.

Outback Steakhouse

Similar to Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse’s focus on steak makes it a popular choice for keto. As long as customers avoid carb-heavy sides, like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, they shouldn’t have any problems finding dinner on the menu.

Chick-fil-A

In general, fried chicken is not going to fit onto a keto-diet plan. Chick-fil-A, however, serves plenty of grilled variations of its popular chicken meals. For example, fans of chicken nuggets will be pleased to find grilled chicken nuggets on the menu.

Chipotle

Luckily, the best part of a burrito isn’t the tortilla. Chipotle’s burrito bowls are popular with keto-dieters, as long as they skip the rice and beans. Fortunately, the chain offers a keto-friendly version which adds more of its popular guacamole to the bowl.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chicken wings, liked most other fried chicken options, don’t mix with keto. Buffalo Wild Wings, however, offers wings that have zero carbs and a variety of sauces that are both low in sugar and carbs, which is a rarity among chicken wing joints.