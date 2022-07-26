Kentucky bourbon distilleries toast to industry boom as ‘Sonoma of the South’

Along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, the more than 50 distilleries producing the American-made whiskey have found success with a sense of "synergy."

"There's 50 distilleries that are represented by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. It's more than that, and really growing every day, the number of distilleries," Jim Beam eighth generation master distiller Freddie Noe, and Beam’s great-great-grandson, told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble on "Varney & Co." Tuesday. "There's a lot of opportunity to come learn about bourbon."

Every year, Kentucky’s bourbon industry brings the state nearly $9 billion dollars, according to the Association, and is now expecting more revenue after the European Union and United Kingdom removed all remaining tariffs on American whiskey beginning in June.

Kentucky is also home to the birthplace of bourbon, crafting 95% of the world’s supply which has increased 360% since the turn of the century, Kentucky Distillers’ Association statistics show.

"I've traveled the world educating people, introducing them to bourbon, showing them what bourbon is all about," Beam’s great-grandson and seventh generation master distiller Fred Noe said from the family’s Clermont distillery and newly-opened restaurant.

With more than 1.5 million visitors embarking on the Bourbon Trail annually, the Noes built an accompanying Jim Beam restaurant to add to their distillery tour experience.

"Fortunately for us, we have this spot here, the restaurant, The Kitchen Table, where we can kind of take that a little bit further and infuse [bourbon] with food and cocktail pairings as well," Freddie Noe said.

From small batch releases to family recipes originating with the company’s inception in 1795, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. produces 11 different bourbon liquors.

"There's a lot of folks around the world that have a lot of interest in our products," Fred Noe pointed out. "And a lot of them are coming here to see how we make their favorite bourbon they're drinking."