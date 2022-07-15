Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Spirits introduces limited-edition bourbon

Bob Dylan just issued a new limited-edition release — this one made from rye and not vinyl.

Heaven's Door Spirits, the legendary singer-songwriter’s line of American whiskeys, introduced this week the first bottle in its Decade Series of super-premium spirits.

The company touts Decade Series #01 as a high-rye 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskey with "sweet notes of toffee and bitter chocolate followed by a long, silky-smooth finish."

BOB DYLAN ‘BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND' DISC SELLS FOR $1.77 MILLION

"Our first release is whiskey the world has not yet tasted," Heaven's Door master blender Ryan Perry said in a company statement.

"This Tennessee bourbon has a mash bill that’s non-traditional to all other whiskeys ever created from the state, with 22% rye and without charcoal mellowing. The distillation is much more reminiscent of what you would expect from a traditional Kentucky bourbon."

8 ROCK STARS WHO ARE ROCKIN' THEIR WAY INTO THEIR 80S

Dylan and spirits executive Marc Bushala originally announced their collaboration on Heaven’s Door Spirits in April 2018, with Bushala claiming that Dylan is a full partner in the brand and is not merely licensing his name.

Whiskey has loomed large in Dylan’s portfolio of music.

He's referenced in songs such as "Shot of Love," "Cold Iron Bounds" and "Moonshiner," a lament about life as a distiller.

"If whiskey don’t kill me/then I don’t know what will," Dylan sang in the 1963 release.

Dylan offered a one-off episode of his "Theme Time Radio Hour" show, which originally aired from 2006-2009, to celebrate the release of the whiskey brand.

It featured dozens of Dylan’s favorite songs about whiskey, including "Quiet Whiskey" by Wynonie Harris, "If the River Was Whiskey" by Charlie Poole and "Whiskey River" by Willie Nelson.

Dylan hits the road this fall with a tour of Northern Europe, while still making headlines here in the U.S.

NORTH CAROLINA FARMER WINS $100K LOTTERY AFTER HE CRAVED A STEAK

A 2021 disc containing the Dylan classic "Blowin’ in the Wind" sold for $1.77 million this month at a Christie’s of London auction, while the Bob Dylan Center opened in Tulsa, Okla., in May.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Each release in the Decade Series will be of whiskeys 10 years of age or older, the company stated. Decade Series #01 is 100 proof whiskey with a suggested retail price of $99.