Kellogg’s launches ‘Addams Family’ cereal and snack boxes ahead of movie sequel

Kellogg’s is going to get "creepy" and "kooky" with limited-edition "Addams Family" cereal and snack boxes.

The advertising campaign will appear on select Kellogg’s merchandise, including Chocolate Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies Treats and Pop-Tarts Bites, according to a company press release.

Shoppers can expect to see depictions of the classic TV family in animated form on the boxes of these Kellogg’s products nationwide starting in July. The character who will be featured on the packages includes Lurch, Wednesday Addams, Cousin It and Uncle Fester.

KELLOGG'S RELEASES 'TOGETHER WITH PRIDE' CEREAL CELEBRATING PREFERRED GENDER PRONOUNS

The marketing campaign comes two months ahead of the release of "The Addams Family 2," an animated sequel produced and distributed by BRON Studios and MGM Studios. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for an Oct. 1 release in theaters.

Kellogg’s is also offering a free digital download of the two studios’ "Addams Family" movie from 2019 to anyone who purchases these limited-edition boxes. The complimentary downloads can be redeemed through KFR.com/AddamsFamily2 from July 30 to November 15.

"A timeless Halloween classic, 'The Addams Family' has brought families and friends together for years," Kellogg All Family Cereal senior marketing director Laura Newman said, in a statement. "This collaboration enables families to bring the oddly lovable Addams Family spirit home with our spooky cereals, trick-or-treat-ready snacks and a free download of the first animated Addams Family movie within specially marked boxes."

BEECH-NUT RECALLS SINGLE GRAIN RICE CEREAL OVER INORGANIC ARSENIC LEVELS, WILL STOP MAKING PRODUCT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % K KELLOGG CO. 63.22 -0.50 -0.78%

The previous animated movies reportedly made over $203 million worldwide, according to ticket sale data published by IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.

MGM’s upcoming sequel features a star-studded voiceover cast, including Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Javon "Wanna" Walton as Pugsley Addams, Bette Midler as Grandmama Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as Cousin It and Bill Hader as a new character named Cyrus.

GRAPE-NUTS CEREAL SHORTAGE ENDS, COMPANY OFFERS TO REIMBURSE CUSTOMERS

In a statement, MGM’s chief marketing officer Stephen Bruno called "The Addams Family" a "fan-favorite" that has resonated with audiences for decades.

"With this exciting new Kellogg collaboration, we are giving fans an entirely new way to experience everyone's favorite macabre clan beyond this October's movie release, whether it's enjoying a bowl of spooky cereal or nibbling on an out-of-the-ordinary trick-or-treat snack," Bruno said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The Addams Family" made its television debut in 1969.