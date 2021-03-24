Grape-Nuts cereal shortage ends, company offers to reimburse customers

The Grape-Nuts cereal shortage of 2021 is officially over.

The cereal, which briefly disappeared from store shelves, is once again shipping at full capacity to stores across the nation, the brand's parent, Post Holdings, announced Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % POST POST HOLDINGS 103.64 +0.16 +0.15%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This aligned with the company's earlier prediction that the cereal would make its comeback by mid-March.

In January, the company disclosed that the product had been facing a shortage due to a combination of virus-related supply constraints and higher-than-normal demand.

The disappearance of the product on store shelves drew widespread concern from fans on social media.

"My dad and I are going through an existential crisis because of the Grape-Nuts shortage," one Twitter user wrote, saying the matter was "inconceivable."

GRAPE NUTS ARE RETURNING SOONER THAN EXPECTED, HERE'S WHEN

However, the company noted that it had "absolutely no plans to discontinue" the cereal and apologized for "any frustration and inconvenience this has caused."

Now, the brand is promising to reimburse fans who paid inflated prices for Grape-Nuts cereal. During the shortage, the product reached up to $110 per box on the secondary market, Post Holdings said.

"As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them," Grape-Nuts brand manager Kristin DeRock said

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers who paid at least $10 for a box between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021, are eligible for the refund, according to Post Holdings.

Eligible consumers can submit receipts for refunds up to $115 until April 15 "to help cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price."