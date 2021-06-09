Beech-Nut recalls single grain rice cereal over inorganic arsenic levels, will stop making product

Beech-Nut Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of a single grain rice cereal over high inorganic arsenic levels and announced that it will no longer make the product. The company said the recall comes after a routine sampling of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal was conducted in Alaska.

The recalled items have a UPC Code# 52200034705 and an expiration of 01May2022 with product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. The products were distributed nationally to retail stores and were available for purchase online.

No other products are impacted by the current recall, and no illnesses related to the call back have been reported. Consumers who may have purchased the product are advised to discard it and contact the company for instructions pertaining to exchanges or refunds.

WALMART OFFERS PRESCRIPTION DISCOUNTS TO LURE IN SUBSCRIPTION MEMBERS

Regarding the decision to stop making the products, the company said it "is concerned about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour well-below the FDA guidance level and Beech-Nut specifications for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic."

Exposure to elevated levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic can be dangerous to young children.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"The safety of infants and children is Beech-Nut’s top priority," Jason Jacobs, the company’s vice president of food safety and quality, said in the recall notice. "We are issuing this voluntary recall, because we learned through routine sampling by the State of Alaska that a limited quality of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice Cereal products had levels of naturally-occurring inorganic arsenic above the FDA guidance level, even though the rice flower used to produce these products tested below the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic."