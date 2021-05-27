Kellogg's releases 'Together With Pride' cereal celebrating preferred gender pronouns

Kellogg Company released a limited-edition breakfast cereal designed to support the LBGTQ community and to promote a message that people do not need to fit in a single box when selecting pronouns.

The "boxes are for cereal, not for people" concept celebrates people "no matter who you are, who you love, or what pronouns you use," Kellogg said in a statement. The product is called Together With Pride cereal.

On each box, consumers will be able to obtain a tear-out "Together Band" to share and wear their pronouns, which includes representation for non-binary and transgender individuals.

The concept is a collaboration with GLAAD, according to the company.

"Our delicious new recipe features berry-flavored rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter," Doug VanDeVelde, General Manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category, explained in a statement.

For every box sold, the company said it will donate $3 (up to $140,000) to support GLAAD when buyers upload their receipts. The cereal boxes began to hit shelves in mid-May in anticipation of Pride Month in June.

The company and GLAAD have collaborated on products in the past, including on a cereal that launched in 2018.

On the group’s website, GLAAD has listed a number of partnerships it has with companies to promote Pride Month, including beauty company Sally Hansen.