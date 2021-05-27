Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Features

Kellogg's releases 'Together With Pride' cereal celebrating preferred gender pronouns

The recipe features berry-flavored rainbow hearts coated in edible glitter

close
CEOs of the largest banks in the U.S. were left speechless Wednesday when Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., asked them about 'woke capitalism.’  video

Sen. Tim Scott pushes banks on 'woke capitalism' over Georgia election law

CEOs of the largest banks in the U.S. were left speechless Wednesday when Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., asked them about 'woke capitalism.’ 

Kellogg Company released a limited-edition breakfast cereal designed to support the LBGTQ community and to promote a message that people do not need to fit in a single box when selecting pronouns.

The "boxes are for cereal, not for people" concept celebrates people "no matter who you are, who you love, or what pronouns you use," Kellogg said in a statement. The product is called Together With Pride cereal.

Starting mid-May and for the first time in conjunction with Pride month, Kellogg’s Together With Pride cereal will be available at select major retailers nationwide. The delicious new recipe features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible (Kellogg's)

On each box, consumers will be able to obtain a tear-out "Together Band" to share and wear their pronouns, which includes representation for non-binary and transgender individuals.

The concept is a collaboration with GLAAD, according to the company.

LOCKHEED MARTIN HOLDS TRAINING FOR WHITE MALE LEADERS TO ADDRESS THEIR PRIVILEGE, CULTURE: REPORT

"Our delicious new recipe features berry-flavored rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter," Doug VanDeVelde, General Manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category, explained in a statement.

For every box sold, the company said it will donate $3 (up to $140,000) to support GLAAD when buyers upload their receipts. The cereal boxes began to hit shelves in mid-May in anticipation of Pride Month in June.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company and GLAAD have collaborated on products in the past, including on a cereal that launched in 2018.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On the group’s website, GLAAD has listed a number of partnerships it has with companies to promote Pride Month, including beauty company Sally Hansen.