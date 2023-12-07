Keep more cash: 6 ways to save money on winter vacations or any getaway

Whether you're grabbing some time away this fall or winter or are already planning ahead to next spring and summer, vacations offer an opportunity to catch a break and enjoy some quality time with family or friends away from work and everyday responsibilities.

We save for our vacations and want to maximize the value of our trips.

So, to reap the best value, travel experts weighed in on how people may be wasting their hard-earned vacation dollars without even realizing it — and how they can save more money when traveling.

Read on to learn some insider secrets about how to snag deals, plan better and keep more cash for yourself.

1. Research discount offers

Jana L. Tidwell, a spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic who is based in Wilmington, Delaware, suggested researching and using discounts available to you.

"Ask if hotels offer AAA, AARP discounts or military discounts," she said.

You can also look into purchasing amusement park tickets, entertainment venues and other attractions using AAA, AARP, teachers' discounts or military discounts.

These discounts can really add up to savings, especially if you're traveling with family or a larger group.

2. Use public transportation at your destination

Renting cars, hailing rideshares or paying to park your car can really chip away at a vacation budget.

"Be open-minded to public transit for all — or at least part — of your trip," Sally French, travel expert with NerdWallet, who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, told FOX Business.

"Many major airports have convenient public transportation connecting to the nearest major downtown, as is the case in cities including San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta and Chicago," she said.

In each of those cities, she said, a train connects the airport to downtown — and often the journey is faster than via car, as you won’t be stuck in traffic.

"Besides potentially saving time, you can save money by skipping the rental car. Plus, you won’t pay for gas or parking," said French.

3. Understand your discount cruise fare

You may be tempted to book a cheap cruise cabin, but that may not offer the best value for your overall trip experience.

"Don’t book on price alone," cautioned Colleen McDaniel, spokesperson with Cruise Critic, who is based in Denver.

"Look for costs you know you’ll incur, such as onboard internet [access] or specialty restaurants, and try to find deals that include those costs in the fare."

"It can be tempting to book that rock-bottom cruise deal you come across, but the real value of a cruise comes when you book incentives that will help to save on money you would otherwise spend onboard," she said.

If you know you'll want to take advantage of the bars onboard, a drinks package — or included drink package — could be well worth it, she said.

Another tip when looking for a cruise vacation: Look for costs you know you’ll incur, such as onboard internet or specialty restaurants, and try to find deals that include those costs in the fare, McDaniel recommended.

A great opportunity to snag such added-value incentives is taking advantage of a program like Norwegian Cruise Line’s "Free at Sea" perks.

This is available for the line’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva, which boasts amenities like go-kart racing and watersides, plus specialty dining venues and amazing nightly entertainment.

4. Be flexible with your timing

One valuable hack to stretch your vacation dollars is to avoid peak travel times like holidays and school-vacation weeks.

"Take New York City, for example, which is always busiest between Christmas and New Year's Eve," said Sarah Firshein, a New York-based spokesperson with TripAdvisor.

"A lot of people might be leaving money on the table if their flight price drops."

"Come January, the city empties out; hotel rates fall, museums and other attractions are relatively quiet; and you won't have to jockey for restaurant reservations," she said.

5. Eat at the hotel

Most major hotel chains offer solid breakfast perks, either in the form of free continental breakfast or breakfast that's discounted when bundled together with the room rate, Firshein said.

Breakfast with a family can cost a lot at a restaurant — so taking advantage of your hotel’s free or low-cost breakfast is an easy way to save both money and time.

And while not every hotel food offering may be to your 100% liking, there's usually at least a few choices that will satisfy most visitors.

6. Re-check your flight price after booking

People often just book their new flight and don't think about it until the week of their vacation, said Katy Nastro, a New York-based travel expert with Going.com.

"However, a lot of people might be leaving money on the table if their flight price drops," Nastro said.

"If you've purchased a regular economy ticket, many airlines will allow you to rebook at the lower price without a change fee and provide a travel credit of the difference you can use at a later time," she said.

"You may not get cash in hand — but at least you now have a credit back for future travels, which saves in the end."