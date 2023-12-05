North Carolina woman celebrates 30th birthday at Costco: 'Cheapest and best birthday dinner yet'

A North Carolina woman apparently loves Costco so much that she chose to celebrate her birthday at a wholesale location.

"My family and I love Costco and have been members for years," Madison Stimmel said in a statement to FOX Business.

"I really didn’t want to do anything ‘big or fancy’ for my birthday this year and Costco just popped into my head," she added.

Stimmel celebrated her birthday alongside six of her family members and everyone wore matching Costco sweatshirts — as seen in a now-viral TikTok video.

"Today is my birthday and I’m having my birthday dinner at Costco," Stimmel, who posts under the handle @allthingsbeautybymadison, shared in the footage, which has garnered 2.2 million views.

Stimmel and her family ordered five hot dogs, one chicken bake, one rotisserie chicken Caesar salad, a whole cheese pizza and several soda cups — for a grand total of $30.88.

"This is going to be the cheapest birthday dinner yet," Stimmel can be heard saying in the TikTok video after ordering her birthday feast.

While her family was enjoying their meal, staff members at her Costco location surprised her with a birthday cake and a birthday song.

"I did not expect that at all, it was so generous & kind of them. I really thought someone in my family had planned that," Stimmel wrote in a caption on her video.

Stimmel and her family also ordered four sundaes and churros to finish their meal.

Costco fans chimed in on Stimmel's TikTok video in the comments section — with many of them offering praise for the offbeat celebration.

"If Costco had a party room it would be sold out constantly. This is a brilliant idea," one TikTok user commented.

"Should have gone around and had samples as hors d'oeuvres, lol," another user suggested.

"You just started a new birthday trend," one user wrote.

Stimmel may have even found someone who loves Costco as much as she does, based on the comments of another TikTok user.

"Did Costco food court for my bachelorette party," a woman wrote.

Once the celebration came to an end, Madison and her family decided to take a few laps around the store to do some shopping — and maybe cross some items off their grocery list.

"It’s affordable and has good food," Stimmel commented on TikTok.

"It was perfect for me!"