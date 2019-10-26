Kanye West won’t sing his pre-gospel songs with original lyrics anymore: Report

Kanye West is definitely not singing his old songs anymore -- at least in the way fans are used to.

On Friday -- the day West released his new album “Jesus is King” -- the 42-year-old rap legend was asked in an interview with Big Boy TV if he would ever sing his old songs live again.

“Oh, we can play that beat, but I’m going to adjust it,” West answered. Sources close to Kanye confirmed to TMZ that that was the case, according to the gossip site.

“He's making music for God and is a changed man,” the outlet said.

“Jesus is King” is West’s ninth studio album. It has 11 tracks and lasts only 27 minutes. The album was originally supposed to be released in September but was delayed.

The album has had mixed reviews, with one critic from Us Weekly particularly unimpressed with the lyrics: “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A / You’re my number one, with the lemonade.”

The critic wrote: “One can’t help but wonder what happened to the guy who was once at the top of his lyrical game.”

In September, West announced at a listening party for “Jesus is King” that he would no longer make secular music, one person who attended the party told FOX Business at the time.

Kim Kardashian West told "The View" in September that the new album was instrumental in West becoming a Christian.

"Kanye started this to really heal himself and it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family,” she said at the time. "He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ."