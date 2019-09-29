Kanye West quits secular music, says he'll make only gospel music: report

Rap legend Kanye West said he will only make gospel music going forward -- no more secular music, according to a Chicago music promoter who was in the room.

Continue Reading Below

West reportedly made the comment Saturday at a listening party in Chicago for his new album "Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience."

"Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music," said Andrew Barber, owner of music media company Fake Shore Drive. "Only Gospel from here on out."

West said he is "done being an entertainer," Barber told FOX Business.

West has been delaying the much-anticipated album, and his wife Kim Kardashian West teased the track list Friday.

Advertisement

Anyone attending the Chicago listening party was required to leave their cell phones in locked pouches, so no video has yet surfaced of West's remarks.

Kardashian West told "The View" that the new album was instrumental in West becoming a Christian.

"Kanye started this to really heal himself and it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family,” she said earlier this month. "He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ."

Also Saturday night, West made a surprise appearance at a Chance the Rapper concert at Chicago's United Center.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS