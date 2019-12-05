Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Kanye West and Joel Osteen to team up again — this time at Yankee Stadium

The show could draw in thousands

By FOXBusiness
close
Joel Osteen, pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, discusses the persecution of Christians. video

Joel Osteen: The Church isn't doing enough

Joel Osteen, pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, discusses the persecution of Christians.

Superstars Kayne West and Joel Osteen are bringing rap and religion together.

Continue Reading Below

The pair, who just wrapped up an event at Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, announced they will team up again at Yankee Stadium in May 2020, per reports.

The event is part of Osteen’s “America's Night of Hope” tour, in which he travels to different cities to preach and inspire churchgoers. According to TMZ, Osteen will give a sermon followed by a performance from West, who recently said he’ll only perform gospel music.

FOX Business' Neil Cavuto and Edward Lawrence and American Institute for Economic Research president Edward Stringham and attorney Emily Compagno discuss rapper Kanye West's desire to run in the 2024 presidential election.Video

KANYE WEST, JOEL OSTEEN'S TAX TALES LED TO MILLION DOLLAR CHURCH

And the show could draw a lot of people. Yankee Stadium has a max capacity of more than 54,000 and ranks No. 3 among the largest baseball stadiums in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

While there’s been no official word yet on how much tickets will run, some reports have said tickets were being scalped for as much as $250 for the pair’s event last month.

CLK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS