Kanye West and Joel Osteen to team up again — this time at Yankee Stadium

Superstars Kayne West and Joel Osteen are bringing rap and religion together.

The pair, who just wrapped up an event at Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, announced they will team up again at Yankee Stadium in May 2020, per reports.

The event is part of Osteen’s “America's Night of Hope” tour, in which he travels to different cities to preach and inspire churchgoers. According to TMZ, Osteen will give a sermon followed by a performance from West, who recently said he’ll only perform gospel music.

And the show could draw a lot of people. Yankee Stadium has a max capacity of more than 54,000 and ranks No. 3 among the largest baseball stadiums in the United States.

While there’s been no official word yet on how much tickets will run, some reports have said tickets were being scalped for as much as $250 for the pair’s event last month.

