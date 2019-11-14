Expand / Collapse search
Kanye West to partner with Joel Osteen for free 'Sunday Service'

The focus of the all-day affair will be Kanye’s journey to finding God, TMZ reported.

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Neil Cavuto and Edward Lawrence and American Institute for Economic Research president Edward Stringham and attorney Emily Compagno discuss rapper Kanye West's desire to run in the 2024 presidential election.video

'Kanye West in the West Wing?': Neil Cavuto

FOX Business' Neil Cavuto and Edward Lawrence and American Institute for Economic Research president Edward Stringham and attorney Emily Compagno discuss rapper Kanye West's desire to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Prominent pastor Joel Osteen is expected to attract large crowds on Sunday when he hosts Kanye West at his megachurch – and is "scrambling" to make sure the free day of events goes off without a hitch, according to a report.

Osteen’s Lakewood Church has reached out to Ticketmaster to offer free tickets to the first 45,000 customers on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Friday, TMZ reported.

Service at Lakewood Church in Houston, where Pastor Joel Osteen preaches to some 25,000 people each week. (Timothy Fadek/Corbis via Getty Images)

The focus of the all-day affair, according to TMZ, will be Kanye's journey to finding God. The rapper and fashion designer, who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian, is expected to perform during the evening event with his Sunday Service choir of more than 100 people.

The tickets will be only offered for the evening service, according to the report. But an earlier event, which is scheduled for 11 a.m., will not require tickets – and will instead be open to the first 45,000 to show up at the Houston, Texas-based church.

Joel Osteen and Kanye West 

The church will provide extra seating in an overflow room for the services, which will be streamed on SiriusXM, the outlet reported.

West previously opened up to late-night talk show host James Corden about his relationship with God. He also detailed how he was recently in $35 million of debt, but was off the hook after he received a $68 million tax refund.

"God is using me as a human being, as humbly as I can put it, he's using me to show off," the musician told Corden approximately 13 minutes into a recent segment of "Airpool Karaoke" – usually called "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

"Last year, I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt," he said. "This year, I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns. And people say, ‘Don’t talk about these numbers.'"

