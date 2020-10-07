Justin Bieber and Crocs announce launch of design collaboration

Justin Bieber and the footwear brand Crocs are teaming up.

On Wednesday, the singer and the company announced their design collaboration inspired by the Grammy-winner's clothing brand, drew house's signature yellow color.

The partnership will feature the Classic Croc with eight custom Jibbitz™ charms designed to match Bieber's vibes and laid-back style.

"As an artist, it's important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," Bieber said in a press release. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."

Crocs promoted the new designs on social media writing, "It’s true, we linked up with @justinbieber to create #JBxCrocs with @drewhouse. We’ve been a longtime fan of his and we’re excited to bring the magic to all of you on 10.13."

"Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan – and one of the world's biggest superstars – Justin Bieber," said Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs. "Having a creative of Justin's caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn't gone unnoticed. But it's his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting."

This limited-edition collaboration will drop globally on Tuesday, Oct. 13 for $59.99 across select Crocs and partner e-commerce channels.

The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog will also be sold at select Crocs retail stores in China and South Korea, as well as on www.thehouseofdrew.com.