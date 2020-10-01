Justin Bieber teases Crocs collaboration with cryptic Instagram post

Justin Bieber may be the next celebrity to put out a collaboration with Crocs.

The pop star shared a photo of a pair of Crocs floating in a swimming pool with the caption “Soon” on Thursday. The Colorado-based footwear maker replied to the post with a green heart emoji.

Crocs didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox Business, but the company has been collaborating with a slew of artists recently. Just this week, Crocs designed by Latin singer Bad Bunny sold out in 16 minutes.

The company has also recently partnered with artists like Luke Combs and Ruby Rose, as well as brands as varied as KFC, Peeps and Barneys New York.

While some have debated whether Crocs are fashionable, Bieber is a noteworthy advocate of the proprietary molded clogs. He was photographed wearing several different pairs of Crocs last year.

The collaborations appear to be paying off for Crocs. The company released a third-quarter revenue outlook last month predicting that revenue would grow about 10% compared to the same period last year, to $312.8 million.

“As a brand, we have proven resilient in the face of adversity and are emerging from the COVID-19 crisis with tremendous optimism,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a written statement. “We have experienced exceptional consumer demand and strong sell throughs.”

Crocs is currently celebrating “Croctober” leading up to “Croc Day” on Oct. 23, so it could be planning to unveil a major collaboration with Bieber as part of the event.

The holiday dates back to 2017, when fans of the distinctive footwear began celebrating it over social media. Crocs quickly embraced the holiday and released limited edition footwear and “Jibbitz,” its brand of shoe-customizing charms, for the event in 2018 and ’19.

“Together with the Croc Day celebration, we have turned the month into a full-blown, fan-forward holiday,” Heidi Cooley, head of global market at Crocs, said in a press release ahead of Croctober.