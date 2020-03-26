Expand / Collapse search
Crocs joins coronavirus relief by donating shoes to health care workers

Crocs will be donating 10,000 pairs a day to health care workers

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell and Senior Fellow at The National Taxpayers Union Mattie Duppler discuss the many companies who are donating to health care workers and first responders during the coronavirus crisis. video

If you step foot into a hospital and glace at health care workers' attire you will see two things in common: scrubs and Crocs or similar shoes.

Crocs has decided to help some of its loyal customers during their most trying times by donating 10,000 pairs a day to health care workers. Crocs currently has 400,000 people in line for a free pair.

"Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families," Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement.

"The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of ‘be comfortable in your own shoes’ applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation’s heroes."

The rubber-like waterproof shoe can be easily washed off and is an attractive option for people working in fast-paced environments that require you to be on your feet for long periods of time, like hospitals.

Crocs said it will be delivering some shipments directly to hospitals and other facilities, but it is also giving workers the opportunity to sign up for the free pair of shoes on its website. It said it will continue to donate the shoes as long as supplies last.