Latin pop star Bad Bunny's Crocs sold out in just 16 minutes

It's safe to say Latin performer Bad Bunny's latest partnership with Crocs was a massive success as the singer's version of the foam clog shoes sold out Tuesday almost immediately after their release.

Continue Reading Below

The singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and the footwear brand had been in talks about a deal since 2019.

On Tuesday at noon, Bad Bunny's Crocs were released, and according to the New York Times, the shoe sold out in just 16 minutes.

Matt Powell, an analyst at NPD Group, told the outlet that Crocs sales are currently up 48% compared to last year's numbers at this time.

VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO BOOSTS FLEETWOOD MAC’S 1977 SONG ‘DREAMS’ ON STREAMING SERVICE CHARTS

Much like Travis Scott's successful deal with McDonald's, Bad Bunny was likely a target for Crocs because of his established fanbase in recent years. The artist's first studio album, which was completely recorded in Spanish, skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard charts and broke several records.

CROCS JOINS CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BY DONATING SHOES TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Michelle Poole, the president of Crocs, spoke highly of the collaboration.

“He’s got a very daring style, a very unapologetic attitude and he’s also someone who loves Crocs,” she told the Times. “He’s been spotted wearing Crocs in live performances and in music videos.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny shared his surprise with the outlet when learning that the shoe sold out so quickly. He noted that the brand aligns with his goals when it comes to style, which is that he is "always trying to be comfortable."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

“It isn’t something that I suddenly decided to do, be comfortable. It’s something I’ve done my whole life. I always like to feel good with what I have on," he said in an emailed statement.

Bad Bunny is not the first musician to land a deal with the brand. In 2018, Crocs released its shoe collab with rapper Post Malone.