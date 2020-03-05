Crocs designs Peeps-themed clogs just in time for Easter

Iconic Easter candy can now be worn on your feet. Peeps teamed up with Crocs on limited-edition clogs.

The shoe costs $50 per pair, comes in the signature blue, yellow or pink pastel colors and has special charms. The collection, which is available online, is already sold out.

This is not Crocs’ first foray into food-themed footwear.

At the height of the chicken sandwich wars, KFC allied with Crocs to take on the chicken company’s rival Popeyes, resulting in a near $60 limited edition rubber shoe resembling a KFC chicken bucket.

Last Easter, Peeps teamed up with Kellogg’s to create a Peeps cereal, Dunkin’ on a Peeps flavored coffee and International Delight on a Peeps coffee creamer.

The Easter candy company has been in operation for more than 65 years and produces an average of 5.5 million Peeps daily. It also has had a continued partnership with Betty Crocker since 2014, working together on a variety of Peeps inspired creations.

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.