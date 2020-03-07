Justin Bieber changes some stops on 'Changes' tour

Expand / Collapse search
By FOXBusiness
Justin Bieber’s upcoming “Changes” tour has undergone some changes of its own.

At least seven of the 45-city tour’s venues were altered, according to announcements from the sites. The affected stops were downgraded from stadiums to arenas, Page Six reported.

The location changes were made “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to tweets from the various concert hosts.

The dates in at least three cities were also changed: From July 2 to June 27 in Houston, from June 27 to June 28 in Dallas and from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30 in Detroit.

Other affected cities include Nashville, Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland and Washington, D.C.

While many events have been canceled recently due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bieber’s tour dates are still a few months off. Page Six noted that his latest album has received lackluster reviews.

Still, “Changes” appears to be selling well so far — it’s spent two weeks on the Billboard 200. Bieber’s tour will start May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

