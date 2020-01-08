Justin Bieber fights 'incurable' disease as he mounts comeback

Justin Bieber is battling Lyme disease.

The pop star, who has sold more than 20 million albums according to Chartmasters announced Wednesday night in an Instagram post that "it's been a rough couple years but (I'm) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

The Canadian born singer, reportedly worth an estimated $285 million, released his first solo single -- "Yummy " in four years last Friday marking a comeback of sorts that will include a new album, a tour and a documentary series. The Grammy-winning singer will discuss his fight again his tick-borne disease in the documentary series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons." The first of 10 episodes premieres Jan. 27 on YouTube. .The 10-episode show will follow Bieber while he creates his new album and will also highlight his private life. "You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!," wrote Bieber.

Bieber, who pulled out of his 2017 concert tour saying he needed rest, wrote that while several people on social media were offering negative comments about his appearance, "they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease."

The presentation of his documentary series on YouTube -- as opposed to streaming giants Netflix or Amazon Prime Video -- make sense given his ties to the Google-owned service. According to Variety, he is currently the most-subscribed artist on YouTube with nearly 48 million followers. The Beiber fronted shows are part of YouTube's push into its new ad-supported programming strategy Last spring at advertising presentations YouTube touted the Bieber series as a "top-secret project."

The Associated Press contributed to this story