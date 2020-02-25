Justin Bieber's best-selling, record-breaking albums

International pop sensation Justin Bieber has brought the Belieber fandom back to life after a five-year hiatus between albums.

Bieber released his new album "Changes" earlier this month, which is now his seventh No. 1 album on Billboard's 200 chart. With the chart-topping record, Bieber became the youngest solo artist -- at age 25 -- to have seven No. 1 albums (he'll turn 26 on March 1). The previous record was held by rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, who was 26 years and 11 months old when his 1961 soundtrack album "Blue Hawaii" topped the chart.

The musician was discovered on YouTube -- where he posted videos of his vocal covers and drum solos -- by Scooter Braun, his current manager. Soon after, R&B star Usher signed on as Bieber's mentor. In 2009, Bieber made his debut with hit single "One Time" and is now celebrating a decade since his career took off.

Here are Bieber's five best-selling albums from the past decade, according to Billboard.

"Under the Mistletoe" – 1.55 million copies

Bieber's one and only Christmas album became a permanent addition to the holiday music scene and even featured a rendition of the all-time best-selling Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas is You," alongside Mariah Carey. The album became the first by a male to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was also the eighth holiday album to top the chart.

Popular track "Mistletoe" debuted at No. 11 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in November 2011.

"Believe" – 1.66 million copies

The album marked Bieber's fourth Billboard No. 1 in 2012, which was the most of any artist within a two-and-a-half-year span. The album's lead single, "Boyfriend," peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and went six-times platinum, according to the RIAA, selling more than 3 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Bieber embarked on a worldwide tour promoting the album in 2012 and 2013, which netted him $109.8 million, according to Pollstar.

"Purpose" – 1.9 million copies

Bieber's last album before the five-year hiatus takes third, getting a boost from breakout singles like "Love Yourself," "Sorry" and "What Do U Mean?" The EDM track "Where Are U Now," a collaboration with DJs Skrillex and Diplo, won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2015. The album went four-times platinum in the U.S. and, according to Billboard, sold more than 522,000 units within the first week of release -- Bieber's largest sales week yet.

"My World" – 2.1 million copies

Bieber’s debut album was released in 2009 with a total of seven tracks. Some of the most popular include multi-platinum singles "One Time" and "One Less Lonely Girl." Since its release, the "One Time" music video has received more than 600 million views on YouTube.

"My World 2.0" – 3.37 million copies

"My World 2.0," the 2010 follow-up album, swept the world and has become Bieber's No. 1 best-selling album, featuring hits like "Baby," "Somebody To Love" and "Eenie Meenie." The album led to Bieber's first world tour, which brought in $53.3 million, according to Forbes. The successful tour was recorded and adapted into the box office hit "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never," which grossed more than $99 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

