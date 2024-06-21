Expand / Collapse search
More than 550k JoyJolt glass coffee mugs recalled after dozens report burn, laceration injuries

56 people were injured by the JoyJolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall glass coffee mugs when hot liquids caused them to break

Over half a million JoyJolt glass coffee mugs were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday after dozens of people reported that they were burned or cut by the cup.

The recall involves about 580,000 of the 16 oz. JoyJolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall glass coffee mugs, which can break and crack when filled with hot liquids.

The mugs affected are clear with a handle and will have the model number JG10242 on the packaging. They were sold in a set of six.

JoyJolt Declan glass coffee mug

About 580,000 JoyJolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall glass coffee mugs have been recalled after dozens of consumers reported that they were burned or cut by the mug after it broke when filled with hot liquid. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

The recall comes after 103 consumers reported that the mugs broke at the base when filled with a hot liquid. 

Fifty-six people were injured – 35 with burns and 21 with cuts, according to the CPSC. Seven of the people injured had to have surgery or stitches.

The mug sets were sold online on Amazon and on the JoyJolt website from September 2019 through May 2022 for between $20 and $25.

Anyone with the mugs should immediately stop using them. 

A full refund is available by contacting MM Products at 888-569-5680, via email at recall@joyjolt.com or on the JoyJolt website under the "safety recalls" tab.