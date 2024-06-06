Company recalls beverages over undeclared dyes, preservatives on labels

A Connecticut-based beverage company is recalling several products due to undeclared preservatives and food dyes on the labels.

Charles Boggini Company issued a voluntary recall for its "Yellow Lemonade," "Yellow Lemonade X," "Pink Lemonade" and its "Cola Flavoring Base," according to separate enforcement reports posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, the company told FOX Business that the labeling issue is in the midst of being corrected.

It's "Pink Lemonade" contains undeclared FD&C Red No. 40 while the "Yellow Lemonade," and "Yellow Lemonade X" contain undeclared FD&C Yellow No, 5, according to the notices.

It's "Cola Flavoring Base" has undeclared sulfites, which is a chemical used as a preservative. It can trigger asthma attacks and allergic reactions, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Red dye 40 contains benzene, which is a known cancer-causing substance.

FD&C Yellow No. 5, also identified by the name "tartrazine," can cause itching and hives in some people, according to the FDA. It has also been linked to hyperactivity in children, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

All the aforementioned products were sold in either one- or five-gallon containers and sold to distributors across nine states.

This includes Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada and California, according to the enforcement reports.

The FDA classified the "Pink Lemonade" and "Cola Flavoring Base" as Class II recalls.

The notice regarding the Yellow Lemonade" and "Yellow Lemonade X" were labeled as a Class III.

A Class II is when the use of, or exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA.

A Class III is when the use of, or exposure to, a recalled product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.