Jon Taffer of 'Bar Rescue' opening taverns in Atlanta, Boston, D.C.

The man known for declaring, “I don’t embrace excuses. I embrace solutions,” believes he has the answer for the best neighborhood bars.

Continue Reading Below

Jon Taffer, the host and executive producer of the show “Bar Rescue,” is set to open the first location of his Taffer’s Tavern just outside Atlanta in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Nov. 19.

“After spending months there prior to opening, I have found a community that I know will embrace Tavern and the Taffer brand,” Taffer said in a written statement.

HOW RESTAURANTS CAN REBUILD FROM CORONAVIRUS: ‘BAR RESCUE’ HOST JON TAFFER

The reality show superstar is also planning to open locations in Boston and Washington, D.C.

The bars were inspired by traditional neighborhood pubs. The interiors feature dark woods, soft leathers and copper accents.

BRAVO RELEASING ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ WINES TO HELP FANS ENGAGE WITH SERIES ‘BOTH ON-SCREEN AND OFF’

Taffer brought in mixologist Phil Wills, who he also frequently taps to help struggling bars on “Bar Rescue,” to create a menu of signature cocktails. They include “the campfire,” with brown butter rye whiskey, bitters and simple syrup, and the “very-impressive,” which includes fruit-infused vodka with lemon served with fresh berries in a French press.

The food menu features dishes like short rib slow-braised for 72 hours and topped with demi-glace sauce, a slow-cooked pork belly crisped and seasoned with smoked sea salt and topped with lettuce, tomato and zesty tomato aioli plus “tot roast fries,” a Southern take on poutine with tater tops, shredded beef, mushroom béchamel sauce and cheese curds.

CHIPOTLE BOOKS RECORD SALES FROM ONLINE ORDERS

Taffer’s biggest freakouts on “Bar Rescue” typically come when he finds a health violation that could put patrons at risk. With his own brand, he’s instituting a “safe dining system” that includes serious hygiene measures including hand-scanning technology to monitor handwashes for contaminates and “advanced glass cleaning technology” for drinkware.

The kitchens are equipped with French-style vacuum-sealing cooking technology that minimizes how much food must be touched in preparation, Taffer previously told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

The bar will also have a no-contact pick-up system for third-party delivery drivers so they won’t even need to come inside the restaurant.

“Taffer’s Tavern truly reimagines the modern restaurant, with an emphasis on comfort and trust that spans from the ambiance to the food to the peace of mind that patrons will feed from our dedication to people’s safety,” Taffer said in a written statement.

The taverns are just the latest brand extensions for America's best-known barman. Last year he launched Taffer’s Mixologist which sells a line of pre-made cocktail mixes in retail stores and online. He also jumped into the hard seltzer wars with Taffer’s Seltzers with six different flavors from strawberry basil to jalapeno cucumber.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE