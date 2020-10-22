Bravo releasing 'Real Housewives' wines to help fans engage with series 'both on-screen and off'

In vino veritas — especially when this crew is drinking.

Fans of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” can get a taste of the glamorous franchise at home with the series’ new branded wine collection, released just in time to raise a glass to the newest cast.

Bravo announced the debut of the limited-edition wine line with Nocking Point Wines on Wednesday, pitching the booze as a dream drink for “binging Bravo and watching iconic Housewives moments unfold.”

The trio of Housewives-inspired sips from the Washington winery include a red, white and rosé. Prices for pairs of select varieties begin at $48, currently available for purchase online.

“We are excited to partner with Nocking Point for this special limited edition collaboration that will allow Bravo superfans to immerse themselves in the Bravo universe, engaging with us both on-screen and off,” Maria Laino DeLuca, senior vice president, consumer and social marketing, Bravo and Universal Kids, said in a statement.

“This pairing celebrates the series and offers an escape in a year when we may not be able to engage with each other face-to-face.”

The new booze was released to celebrate the newest cast to join the famous franchise, Bravo said, adding that fans should get those wine glasses ready for premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” on Nov. 11.