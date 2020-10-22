Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Bravo releasing 'Real Housewives' wines to help fans engage with series 'both on-screen and off'

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos reports on the wine industry being hit hard by falling sales to restaurants when coronavirus hit. Cutting Edge Selections COO Eric Faber says 2020 is the year no one saw coming, saying tariffs on the wine industry are one of the last things the business needs right now.video

Wine industry taking a hit amid coronavirus, tariffs

In vino veritas — especially when this crew is drinking.

Fans of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” can get a taste of the glamorous franchise at home with the series’ new branded wine collection, released just in time to raise a glass to the newest cast.

Bravo announced the debut of the limited-edition wine line with Nocking Point Wines on Wednesday, pitching the booze as a dream drink for “binging Bravo and watching iconic Housewives moments unfold.”

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which will premiere on Nov. 11. (Bravo Media/Chad Kirkland)

WILDFIRES TAINT WEST COAST VINEYARDS WITH TASTE OF SMOKE

The trio of Housewives-inspired sips from the Washington winery include a red, white and rosé. Prices for pairs of select varieties begin at $48, currently available for purchase online.

The trio of "Housewives"-inspired sips from the Washington winery include a red, white and rosé. (Bravo)

“We are excited to partner with Nocking Point for this special limited edition collaboration that will allow Bravo superfans to immerse themselves in the Bravo universe, engaging with us both on-screen and off,” Maria Laino DeLuca, senior vice president, consumer and social marketing, Bravo and Universal Kids, said in a statement.

“This pairing celebrates the series and offers an escape in a year when we may not be able to engage with each other face-to-face.”

The network pitched the booze as a dream drink for “binging Bravo and watching iconic Housewives moments unfold.” (Bravo)

The new booze was released to celebrate the newest cast to join the famous franchise, Bravo said, adding that fans should get those wine glasses ready for premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” on Nov. 11.