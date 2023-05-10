JetBlue launches new rewards system offering perks like early boarding, free alcoholic drink

JetBlue announced the launch of its new TrueBlue loyalty program Wednesday, which is tailored to benefit customers who fly less often but want to rise up the ranks of the company’s frequent-flyer program.

The low-cost airline is overhauling its elite Mosaic loyalty system into four levels, with customers able to accumulate "tiles" to rise up the Mosaic tiers and rack up more rewards, allowing travelers who may only fly occasionally to enjoy an elevated experience with JetBlue.

The new TrueBlue program will allow members to track their progress up the Mosaic tiers as they accumulate more tiles. Customers can earn one tile for every $100 in qualifying purchases made through JetBlue and its vacation program, Paisly by JetBlue, and American Airlines flights through the two airlines’ partnership.

Members of the TrueBlue program will get to choose from "Perks You Pick" after reaching 10 tiles and will get to pick a new perk for every 10 tiles they earn until they reach Mosaic status at 50 tiles. The menu of rewards includes perks like early boarding, a free first alcoholic beverage for each flight, access to an expedited security lane at dozens of airports, double vacation points, free checked bags and bonus points for a member's TrueBlue balance.

"As JetBlue grows, we maintain our commitment to delivering innovative programs and products that provide our customers with great service and low fares, which is why we are thrilled to launch the new TrueBlue loyalty program," said Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s head of marketing and loyalty.

"The new TrueBlue comes at the perfect time as we prepare not only to become a bigger JetBlue, but a travel partner that brightens all aspects of the journey by offering our customers more choices, perks and ways to earn rewards," O’Brien added.

As passengers work their way up the Mosaic tiers by earning more tiles, they’ll get access to more benefits.

Mosaic’s second tier, which members reach at 100 tiles, gives them up to 7 inches of extra legroom at no further charge when such seats are available.

The third level of Mosaic gives members four certificates that can be used to upgrade Core tickets to the Mint class, which features suites.

The fourth and highest level of Mosaic can be accessed by members with 250 tiles, which provides additional certificates for upgrading from Core to Mint at no cost, in addition to credits for helicopter transfers between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airports.

JetBlue is in the midst of an attempt to acquire budget carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, but the deal is on hold pending a lawsuit by the Justice Department and several states.