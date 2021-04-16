Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's business empire includes real estate, wellness

Even though Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called off their engagement and split on Thursday, the pair are still financially linked to each other.

The duo issued a joint statement to TODAY, just weeks after reportedly reconciling .

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," their statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

JLo and A-Rod began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019 only to have their wedding plans delayed by the pandemic.

With their split, the former couple has to divide the business empire they started to build together which includes real estate and wellness companies.

They purchased a Miami waterfront property in 2020 for $32.5 million, according to Variety. The home is 15,000-square-feet and located in a very exclusive area called Star Island.

The home features 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

J-Rod also shares a Park Ave-located 4,000-square-foot condo in New York City which features 3 bedrooms, 4.5-bathroom. The property cost them $17 million. They then put it on the market for $17.5 million less than a year later.

The two also are investors in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine company. It sells personal care products focused on hair, skin, and sexual health. Rodriguez and Lopez joined the company in 2019.

The same year, the singer/actress and former MLB star partnered with Fit Plan, a personal fitness app that features videos, nutrition advice, and workouts.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the former duo became minority owners in Kitu Life, Inc., the makers of Super Coffee, a sugar-free beverage.

Separately, in 2021, Lopez launched her own skincare and beauty line, JLo Beauty, developed by Ascendant Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Guthy-Renker and BRX GR LLC. The products are available at Sephora and Amazon.

Another deal in its final stages is Rodriguez and Walmart’s former e-commerce CEO Marc Lore's move to purchase the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves for a reported $1.5 billion.

The deal still needs approval from NBA owners and Timberwolves' current owner Glenn Taylor, who purchased the franchise in 1994, would stay one for two more years.

As of last year, Celebrity Net Worth estimated JLo to be worth a whopping $400 million, having earned money from acting, singing, hosting, producing, and more.

